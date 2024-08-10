OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.23% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $110.25. 2,000,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

