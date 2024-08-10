OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day moving average of $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

