OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $860.55. 950,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $985.65 and a 200 day moving average of $952.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

