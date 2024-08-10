OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.28. 1,057,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.08. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

