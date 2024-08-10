OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. 1,459,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,571. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
