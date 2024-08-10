OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. 62,796,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,169,734. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

