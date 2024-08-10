OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.92. 3,629,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.