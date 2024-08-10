OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,267 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,142. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

