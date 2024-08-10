OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 16,254 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.98. 7,650,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

