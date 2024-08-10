OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 182 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.35. 755,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

