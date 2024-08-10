OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,012 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,661.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

QUAL traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $168.26. 700,263 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

