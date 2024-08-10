OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 37,310 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

