OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 712 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,020,671 shares in the company, valued at $110,319,813,300.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,020,671 shares in the company, valued at $110,319,813,300.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,466,215 shares of company stock worth $595,726,113 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

