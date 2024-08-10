Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,634 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,952. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

