OmniFlix Network Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $28.35 million and approximately $74,368.99 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.10916052 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62,030.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars.

