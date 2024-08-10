Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $116.99 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,693,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

