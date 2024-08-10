Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU) Shares Up 6.7%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

(Get Free Report)

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.