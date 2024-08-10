Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU) Shares Up 6.7%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.
About Onyx Acquisition Co. I
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
