Oppenheimer Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 3,644,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,420 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

