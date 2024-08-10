Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 2,351,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,825. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

