OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Issues Earnings Results

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604. The company has a market cap of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

