PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $68,700.45 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05863419 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $13,926.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

