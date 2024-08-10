Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

PANR traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 18.14 ($0.23). 5,154,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,003. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.28 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.23.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

