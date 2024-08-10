Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
PANR traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 18.14 ($0.23). 5,154,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,003. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.28 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.23.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
