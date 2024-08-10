Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 383,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

