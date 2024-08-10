Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Pantheon Resources Trading Up 2.2 %
Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 383,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About Pantheon Resources
See Also
