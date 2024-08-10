Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.67.

Shares of PSI traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.50. 187,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.89. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$12.33 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,350 shares of company stock worth $1,520,239. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

