Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $14.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

PEB stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.