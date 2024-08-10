Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PAG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.77. 113,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,813. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

