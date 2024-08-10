Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.93

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $18.24. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 9,221 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Cuts Dividend

About Peoples Financial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

