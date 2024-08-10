PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 367,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 396,759 shares.The stock last traded at $30.43 and had previously closed at $30.42.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Truist Financial lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetIQ

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $905.95 million, a PE ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

About PetIQ

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.