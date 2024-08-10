Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $16.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $2,988,000.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.