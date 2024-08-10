Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 million-$10.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 million.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. 311,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Featured Articles

