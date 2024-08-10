Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLYA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 446,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

