Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PLRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

