Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 411,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

