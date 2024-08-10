Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of PBH opened at C$86.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.46. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60.
Premium Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 159.62%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.