ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.95. 166,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 79,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

