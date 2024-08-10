ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.57. 4,444,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,181,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

