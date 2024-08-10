Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.43. The company had a trading volume of 803,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

