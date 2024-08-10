Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 456,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,473,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $109,825,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

