Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.88 million, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 209.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

