Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted by HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 172,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,084. The stock has a market cap of $902.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

