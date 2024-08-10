Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increased by HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCTH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 134,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $694,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

