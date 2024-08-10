Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Increased by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Wedbush increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 268,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.