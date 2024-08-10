Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Stingray Digitl Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

