Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,776. The company has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,467,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 881,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

