Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Boosted by Analyst

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 17,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,939. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

