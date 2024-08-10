Qubic (QUBIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Qubic has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $199.08 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 108,929,085,179,650 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

