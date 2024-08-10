R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of R1 RCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

RCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 6,512,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 136,808 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

