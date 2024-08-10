Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.98 million.
Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
