RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RADCOM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RDCM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 35,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth $4,883,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

