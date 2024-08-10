Ralph Lauren Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 688,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.